Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
The Russian tanker 'GRINCH', suspected of false flag operations, is grounded in Marseille, highlighting issues with Russia's shadow fleet.
PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The 'GRINCH' oil tanker, which was intercepted by the French navy on suspicion of operating under a false flag and belonging to the "shadow fleet" that enables Russia to export oil despite sanctions, has been grounded in the Marseille-Fos port, said the Marseille prosecutor on Wednesday.
The prosecutor added that the tanker's Indian captain, who had been detained by authorities, had since been released and allowed to return back on board the vessel.
The vessel left the Russian port of Murmansk in early January, sailing under a Comoros flag, French authorities have said.
(Reporting by Marc Leras;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Benoit Van Overstraeten)
A shadow fleet refers to a group of vessels that operate under false pretenses or flags to evade sanctions or regulations, often used in the context of oil transport.
An oil tanker is a large ship designed for transporting liquid cargo, primarily crude oil or refined petroleum products, across oceans and seas.
International sanctions are penalties or restrictions imposed by countries or international organizations to influence or punish a nation for certain behaviors, often related to security or human rights.
Maritime law, also known as admiralty law, governs legal matters related to maritime activities, including shipping, navigation, and marine commerce.
