Stryker Ups Annual Profit Outlook Amid Strong Medical Device Sales

By Bageshri Banerjee

Jan 22 - Medical equipment maker Stryker raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, banking on strong sales of its implants and other medical devices.

Shares of the company rose as much as 3% in extended trading.

The company, which makes joint replacements and medical implants to repair broken bones, now expects full-year earnings per share of $14.90 to $15.10, compared with its previous outlook of $13.50 to $13.60.

The upbeat forecast comes on the back of strong earnings in the fourth quarter, where Stryker posted earned $4.47 per share on an adjusted basis, compared with the average of analysts' estimates of $4.40 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"Having surpassed $25 billion in (annual) revenue, we enter 2026 with significant momentum and are poised to continue delivering growth at the high end of MedTech," CEO Kevin A. Lobo said in a statement.

Medical device makers have benefited from strong demand for surgical procedures in the last few quarters, but recent tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration have impacted the company.

In a post-earnings call, Lobo said he expects tariff impacts in 2026 to be about $400 million, which would be $200 million higher than the hit last year. The addition impact "will be realized in the first half of the year," Lobo added.

Stryker had previously said it planned to offset any tariff hit by optimizing its manufacturing footprint.

Sales at Stryker's medical surgery and neurotechnology unit rose 17.5% to $4.6 billion in the quarter, while its orthopedics segment saw a 2.2% increase in sales to $2.6 billion.

The Dublin-based company reported total revenue for the quarter ended December 31 of $7.17 billion, above analysts' expectations of $7.12 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Bageshri Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Leroy Leo)