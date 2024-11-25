Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Stocks bounce, dollar slides with bond yields on Bessent pick

2024-11-25T001136Z_1_LYNXNPEKAO005_RTROPTP_4_USA-TRUMP-CABINET-DIVERSITY

Published : 23 hours ago, on

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Asian stocks rallied with U.S. equity futures on Monday, while the dollar retreated against rivals as bond yields slid following the selection of fund manager Scott Bessent as the next U.S. Treasury secretary, with investors expecting he will be a voice for markets in Washington.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares climbed 1.6% as of 0143 GMT, and U.S. S&P 500 futures pointed 0.5% higher to just shy of a record high, after a 0.3% gain for the cash index at the end of last week. Bessent’s appointment came late on Friday, after Wall Street had shut.

The dollar dropped 0.7% against the yen and 0.6% versus the euro as traders snapped up Treasuries, sending the benchmark U.S. long-term yield down some 7 basis points to as low as 4.341% on Monday.

“The market view (is) that Bessent is a ‘safe hands’ candidate,” said Stephen Spratt, strategist at Societe Generale, a relief as the risk of a more unorthodox pick was priced out of markets.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.6% and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.5%. Australia’s share market rose 0.7% and reached a record high.

Chinese markets were heavy though, weighed by the threat of massive tariffs under the incoming Donald Trump administration and underwhelming stimulus announcements so far from Beijing.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2%, while mainland blue chips eased 0.2%.

The week’s trade is likely to be lightened by Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

President-elect Trump’s appointment of a Treasury secretary has been closely watched in bond markets as expectations of tax cuts as well as tariffs and an immigration crackdown have stoked fears of inflation and big deficits.

Bessent told CNBC earlier in November, before his selection as Treasury secretary, that he would recommend “tariffs be layered in gradually”.

He has advocated, in a Bloomberg interview, for the U.S. to grow its way out of large debts and, in the Wall Street Journal for tax reform and deregulation, particularly to spur bank lending and energy production.

He spent his career working for billionaire investor George Soros and noted short seller Jim Chanos as well as running his own hedge fund.

The yen last stood at 153.76 per dollar. The currency pair tends to closely follow moves in Treasury yields.

The euro changed hands at $1.0477, rebounding from Friday’s two-year trough at $1.03315.

Sterling climbed 0.5% to $1.2592. On Friday, it slumped to the weakest since early May at $1.2475.

The Aussie dollar bounced 0.6% to $0.6538 and the kiwi, which slid to a one-year low on Friday on increasing bets on a dovish central bank, jumped 0.5% to $0.5865. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets on Wednesday with a 50 bp rate cut fully priced and markets implying about a 1/3 chance of a super-sized 75 bp cut.

Bitcoin ticked up slightly from Sunday to $97,511. On Friday, it reached a record peak of $99,830 amid expectations of a more friendly regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies under Trump.

The token is up about 45% since Trump’s sweeping election victory on Nov. 5, when voters also elected a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers to Congress.

Crude oil hovered near two-week highs as geopolitical tensions heightened between Western powers and major oil producers Russia and Iran, raising risks of supply disruption.

Brent crude futures climbed 0.2% to $75.30 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $71.38 a barrel, up 0.2%. Both benchmarks rallied about 6% last week.

(Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post