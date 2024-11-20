Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

STMicro partners with Hua Hong as chipmakers need China, says CEO

STMicroelectronics building with three flags outside.

Published : 3 days ago, on

By Toby Sterling and Nathan Vifflin

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The chief executive of European computer chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Wednesday announced new plans to partner with Chinese foundry Hua Hong, arguing that having local manufacturing in China is vital to its competitive position.

The remarks by CEO Jean-Marc Chery come amid demands by the European, U.S. and Chinese governments for more chip manufacturing to take place locally, and as many chip firms have been expanding in Singapore and Malaysia to serve Asian markets.

But Chery, whose company is the biggest maker of energy-efficient Silicon Carbide (Sic) chips used in electric vehicles – with customers including Tesla and Geely – said the Chinese market proper is indispensable as the largest and most innovative for EVs, and it is not possible to compete adequately from outside.

“If we give up our market (share) in China to another company working in the field of industrial or in the field of automotive, the Chinese players, they will dominate their market,” he said.

“And their domestic market is so huge, it will be a fantastic platform for them to compete in other countries.”

He added that ST is adopting best practices and techniques it learns in the Chinese market for use in Western markets. “The missionary story is over,” he said.

Chery’s remarks to reporters in Paris were made after the company, which has been hard hit by a downturn in the market for industrial chips, updated its long-term financial forecasts at an investor day.

ST formed a SiC joint venture with Chinese firm Sanaan in 2023 in Chonqqing, with Sanaan providing wafers.

On Wednesday ST said it is working with Chinese foundry Hua Hong, China’s second largest bespoke chip maker, to manufacture microcontroller chips at the 40 nanometre node in Shenzhen by the end of 2025.

ST head of manufacturing Fabio Gualandris said other reasons to produce in China include cost benefits of local supply chains, compatibility issues, and the risk of government restrictions.

In addition, making chips anywhere else would mean missing out on China’s rapid EV development cycle.

“They go faster,” he said. “If you are not there you cannot react in time.”

 

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post