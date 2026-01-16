Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The German automotive industry is still seeing open questions, particularly insurance issues, before resuming transports through the Suez Canal, its business association VDA said on Friday.
"The top priority for everyone involved is the absolute safety of the crews -- this is a prerequisite for any decision to resume wider use of this route," VDA said in an emailed statement.
It said a first survey of the route has been conducted with select shipping companies, under special security measures.
"In principle, resuming voyages through the Suez Canal could lead to shorter transport times and lower costs compared to the current alternative routes," VDA said.
Maersk said this week that one of its services will resume using the Red Sea and Suez Canal this month, marking a key step towards ending two years of global trade disruption due to attacks on ships by Yemeni Houthi rebels.
