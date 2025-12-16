SThree's annual fee income drops; US market bucks trend

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree reaffirmed its annual profit forecast ‍on ‌Tuesday, as the U.S., a key market, returned ⁠to growth after two ‌years, even as a prolonged downturn in other major markets resulted in a 12% decline in annual net ⁠fee income.

Persistently weak global hiring conditions are weighing on business ​confidence in markets such as Germany, SThree's ‌biggest by net fees ⁠income, with employers delaying filling new roles, putting pressure on recruitment services.

In contrast, net fees income ​in the U.S., the recruiter's second-biggest market, grew 2% in the year ended November 30, driven by demand in energy and finance, despite tariffs ​and ‍U.S. President Donald ​Trump's crackdown on work visas dampening broader sentiment.

"As anticipated, we have not yet seen a widespread market recovery. However, we have exited the year with a period of improving new placement activity, complemented ⁠by continued resilient extensions," CEO Timo Lehne said in a statement.

Net fee ​income stood at 322.7 million pounds ($431.3 million), compared with 369.1 million pounds a year ago, with Germany and the Netherlands posting ‌double-digit declines.

($1 = 0.7482 pounds)

