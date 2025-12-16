SThree's annual fee income drops; US market bucks trend
Posted on December 16, 2025
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Recruiter SThree reaffirmed its annual profit forecast on Tuesday, as the U.S., a key market, returned to growth after two years, even as a prolonged downturn in other major markets resulted in a 12% decline in annual net fee income.
Persistently weak global hiring conditions are weighing on business confidence in markets such as Germany, SThree's biggest by net fees income, with employers delaying filling new roles, putting pressure on recruitment services.
In contrast, net fees income in the U.S., the recruiter's second-biggest market, grew 2% in the year ended November 30, driven by demand in energy and finance, despite tariffs and U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on work visas dampening broader sentiment.
"As anticipated, we have not yet seen a widespread market recovery. However, we have exited the year with a period of improving new placement activity, complemented by continued resilient extensions," CEO Timo Lehne said in a statement.
Net fee income stood at 322.7 million pounds ($431.3 million), compared with 369.1 million pounds a year ago, with Germany and the Netherlands posting double-digit declines.
($1 = 0.7482 pounds)
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)
