Business
Stellantis to shut Vauxhall van plant in Britain
Published : 1 day ago, on
LONDON (Reuters) – Stellantis plans to shut its Vauxhall van factory in southern England, putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk as it joins rival automakers in scaling back operations in a difficult trading environment.
The company, which also owns the Peugeot, Citroën, Chrysler and Fiat brands, said on Tuesday it would consolidate its British production of light commercial vehicles at its Ellesmere Port site in northern England, where it is investing 50 million pounds ($63 million) in an all-electric vehicle hub.
The Milan-listed company said it planned to relocate “hundreds of jobs” from Luton, which is close to London in the south, to Ellesmere Port, and it had started a consultation with employees and unions.
The British government said Stellantis’ investment in its Ellesmere Port plant was encouraging, but it would be a concerning time for the families of employees at Luton.
The company, born out of the 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, did not state how many jobs would be affected.
In June, Stellantis called on the government to do more to boost demand for electric vehicles (EVs) to help it comply with rules requiring automakers to sell more EVs, cautioning that inaction could lead to a halt of its British production.
The announcement came as automakers such as Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan and GM are cutting jobs in response to softening demand for EVs, which consumers see as too expensive, and increasing Chinese competition.
European carmakers are also facing the possibility of an indirect hit from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to impose tariffs on imports to the U.S. from Mexico.
In September, Stellantis issued a profit warning, with forecasts for a cash burn of up to 10 billion euros in 2024.
($1 = 0.7965 pounds)
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Alistair Smout and Muvija M in London, and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by Paul Sandle and Alex Richardson)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business3 days ago
Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Stocks bounce, dollar slides with bond yields on Bessent pick
-
Investing3 days ago
German defence firm Renk Group appoints Alexander Sagel as CEO
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Explainer-COP29 – How does $300 billion stack up?