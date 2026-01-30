Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Stellantis aims to increase its Italian production in 2023 with new models, fulfilling commitments to the Rome government, as outlined by Europe head Emanuele Cappellano.
MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stellantis expects to increase its output in Italy this year thanks to new models, a top executive said, as the car maker works to meet commitments with the Rome government to step up investments.
Stellantis Europe head Emanuele Cappellano outlined the company's production plans for its various plants across Italy during a meeting with Industry Minister Adolfo Urso on Friday.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)
