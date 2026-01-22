Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Adecco Group is expecting an upturn in hiring in 2026, helped by increases in defence spending and as companies switch from waiting out uncertainty to taking on new workers, the staffing company's CEO Denis Machuel said on Thursday.
"We will have a more dynamic market this year. We finished last year and started with good momentum this year, and I think it's going to continue," Machuel told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
"People and companies are saying, ok, 'uncertainty is going to remain, so let's get going,'" he added.
(Reporting by John Revill;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
