Uppercrust Owner SSP forecasts improved profit as turnaround efforts pick up

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Uppercrust Owner SSP said it expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share at the upper end of its forecast range, while launching a review of its rail business in continental Europe, its largest market, as part of an ongoing turnaround push.

The company, which operates food outlets at airports and train stations worldwide, is cutting costs and restructuring its operations to focus on profitable ventures and offset the impact of loss-making contracts in Europe.

"While there remains a degree of macro-economic uncertainty across the world, our focus is on what we can control. We have made an encouraging start to FY26," Group CEO Patrick Coveney said in a statement on Thursday.

Revenue in the eight weeks to November 2025 rose 6% year-on-year at constant currency, SSP said, driven by a rebound in like-for-like sales, and the company added that momentum in its North America market had also picked up.

The company expects EPS of 12.9 to 13.9 pence for the current year.

It posted adjusted operating profit of 223 million pounds($297.30 million) for the year ended September 30, which came ahead of analysts' expectations of 221 million pounds, according to company‑compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7501 pounds)

