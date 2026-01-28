Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
On Sportswear names Frank Sluis as CFO, replacing Martin Hoffmann. Sluis, formerly with Ahold Delhaize, will start on May 1.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sportswear brand On named Frank Sluis as its new chief financial officer on Wednesday, replacing Martin Hoffmann.
Hoffmann stepped into the role of On's chief executive officer last year, while retaining his responsibilities as CFO. He will continue to oversee the finance till Sluis takes over on May 1, the Switzerland-based company said in a statement.
"Frank brings a passion for our brand and a leadership style that will empower our talented team to reach new heights, and I look forward to partnering with him to further unlock our potential," Hoffman said in the statement.
Sluis previously worked at food retail group Ahold Delhaize as the CFO for Europe and Indonesia.
In November, On raised its annual revenue forecast for the third time in 2025, after delivering a blowout third quarter, driven by strong demand for its running shoes and sneakers even after price increases.
(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
A Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is a senior executive responsible for managing the financial actions of a company, including financial planning, risk management, record-keeping, and financial reporting.
Corporate governance refers to the systems, principles, and processes by which a company is directed and controlled, ensuring accountability and transparency in its operations.
Revenue management involves using data analysis to predict consumer behavior and optimize product availability and pricing to maximize revenue.
Financial reporting is the process of producing statements that disclose an organization's financial status to management, investors, and regulators, including balance sheets and income statements.
Explore more articles in the Finance category