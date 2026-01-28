Sportswear brand On names Frank Sluis as CFO

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sportswear brand On named Frank Sluis as its new chief financial officer on Wednesday, replacing Martin Hoffmann.

Hoffmann stepped into the role of On's chief executive officer last year, while retaining his responsibilities as CFO. He will continue to oversee the finance till Sluis takes over on May 1, the Switzerland-based company said in a statement.

"Frank brings a passion for our brand and a leadership style that will empower our talented team to reach new heights, and I look forward to partnering with him to further unlock our potential," Hoffman said in the statement.

Sluis previously worked at food retail group Ahold Delhaize as the CFO for Europe and Indonesia.

In November, On raised its annual revenue forecast for the third time in 2025, after delivering a blowout third quarter, driven by strong demand for its running shoes and sneakers even after price increases.

