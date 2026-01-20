Adif Reduces Speed on Madrid-Barcelona High-Speed Train Line

Safety Measures Following Train Collision

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spanish rail operator Adif said on Tuesday it had ordered high-speed trains on the Madrid-Barcelona line to temporarily travel at reduced speed along two stretches totalling nearly 150 km (93 miles) after drivers reported irregularities on the tracks.

Reason for Speed Reduction

The restriction comes two days after Sunday's collision between two high-speed trains killed at least 41 people in Adamuz, southern Spain.

Expected Duration of Restrictions

"This is a temporary measure. Drivers have reported bumps on the tracks, and this restriction has been put in place for safety reasons," an Adif spokesperson told Reuters.

"Maintenance will check tonight, and if everything is fine, the restriction should be lifted," the spokesperson added.

