Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Adif reduces train speed on Madrid-Barcelona line due to track irregularities after a collision. Safety checks are ongoing.
MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spanish rail operator Adif said on Tuesday it had ordered high-speed trains on the Madrid-Barcelona line to temporarily travel at reduced speed along two stretches totalling nearly 150 km (93 miles) after drivers reported irregularities on the tracks.
The restriction comes two days after Sunday's collision between two high-speed trains killed at least 41 people in Adamuz, southern Spain.
"This is a temporary measure. Drivers have reported bumps on the tracks, and this restriction has been put in place for safety reasons," an Adif spokesperson told Reuters.
"Maintenance will check tonight, and if everything is fine, the restriction should be lifted," the spokesperson added.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)
