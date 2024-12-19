Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Spain’s utilities tax suffers defeat in parliament
Person speaking passionately at a podium.

Published : 24 hours ago, on

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish lawmakers on Thursday voted to eliminate a temporary tax on energy companies in a setback for the minority government that still plans to reimpose the levy by decree, according to the budget minister.

The tax, of 1.2% for companies with a turnover of at least 1 billion euros, is one of the hurdles the government needs to clear before it can start negotiating a much-delayed budget bill for next year, but its partners to the left and right are at odds on the issue.

“We will approve (a decree imposing the tax) on Monday at the last cabinet meeting of the year,” Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero told reporters, adding that it was needed to achieve a wider agreement on fiscal reform and the budget.

The decree would enter into force from Jan. 1, but will need to be confirmed by parliament at a later date in order to remain valid, which may be difficult to achieve.

Catalan separatist party Junts and Basque nationalists PNV have argued that such a levy would impact investments. On Thursday, they joined the conservative opposition People’s Party in an amendment to end the tax, a largely symbolic gesture as the current levy only lasted until the end of the year.

Left-wing Podemos said extending the tax and making it permanent is key for them to start budget negotiations, while Basque leftist party Bildu said the government had agreed with them and other leftist parties to extend the levy.

Utilities have warned that extending the tax would jeopardise 30 billion euros ($31.6 billion) in renewable energy investments.

The government had pledged to work on a permanent windfall tax or at least extend the temporary one by another year in exchange for Podemos support for a wider tax plan approved last month.

The temporary tax was created in 2022 and aimed at easing cost of living pressures for ordinary Spaniards as banks benefited from high interest rates and energy firms gained from a surge in energy prices following the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Keith Weir)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post