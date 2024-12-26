Spain’s industrial prices rise 0.9% year-on-year in November

BusinessSpain’s industrial prices rise 0.9% year-on-year in November
Published : 33 seconds ago, on
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish industrial prices rose 0.9% in the 12 months through November, after a 3.9% decrease in the 12 months through October, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday.
Industrial prices rose 2.7% in November from October, INE said.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
