Spain's High Court Closes Investigation into April Power Outage

Overview of the Investigation

MADRID, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court said on Monday it was closing an investigation into last April's crippling blackout in the Iberian Peninsula after several technical reports showed there was no evidence of it being caused by a cyber attack.

Cause of the Outage

A separate government probe had already ruled out a cyber attack as the cause of the nationwide power outage that hit much of Spain and Portugal on April 28.

Technical Findings

Investigating judge Jose Luis Calama has now ordered that the court's investigation be shelved, the court said in a statement.

Government Probe Results

The European network of electricity transmission system operators said in a report in October that the massive power outage was the first known blackout caused by excessive voltage.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Pietro LombardiEditing by Bernadette Baum)