Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
MADRID, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court said on Monday it was closing an investigation into last April's crippling blackout in the Iberian Peninsula after several technical reports showed there was no evidence of it being caused by a cyber attack.
A separate government probe had already ruled out a cyber attack as the cause of the nationwide power outage that hit much of Spain and Portugal on April 28.
Investigating judge Jose Luis Calama has now ordered that the court's investigation be shelved, the court said in a statement.
The European network of electricity transmission system operators said in a report in October that the massive power outage was the first known blackout caused by excessive voltage.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Pietro LombardiEditing by Bernadette Baum)
A power outage is a temporary loss of electrical power in a specific area, which can be caused by various factors including equipment failure, severe weather, or maintenance activities.
A cybersecurity attack is an attempt to damage, disrupt, or gain unauthorized access to computer systems, networks, or devices, often with the intent to steal data or cause harm.
A technical report is a document that provides detailed information about a specific subject, often including findings, methodologies, and recommendations based on research or analysis.
Excessive voltage refers to a condition where the electrical voltage exceeds the normal operating levels, which can lead to equipment damage and power outages.
Explore more articles in the Finance category