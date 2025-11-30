Eight more suspected swine fever cases as Spain struggles to limit export damage
Eight more suspected swine fever cases as Spain struggles to limit export damage
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 30, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 30, 2025
MADRID, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eight more wild boar with suspected cases of African swine fever were discovered near Barcelona, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Sunday, as Spain struggles to limit the damage to a pork export industry worth billions of euros a year.
The newspaper cited sources close to the Catalan agriculture ministry. Two cases have been confirmed, and 12 others have shown signs they may also have the disease but are undergoing tests to confirm this. If confirmed, it would bring the number of infected animals to 14.
Reuters was unable to reach the Catalan government for comment.
About a third of Spanish pork export certificates have been blocked after the first outbreak of swine fever in Spain - the European Union's top pork producer - since 1994, Spain's agriculture minister said on Saturday.
"Of the 400 export certificates to 104 countries, a third are blocked. We are working to open them as quickly as possible," Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told a press conference.
Planas said the value of the country's pork exports is 8.8 billion euros ($10.2 billion) a year. "Our task is to keep international markets open," he added.
African swine fever is not harmful to humans but spreads rapidly among pigs and wild boar. A number of countries have already reacted to its spread in Spain.
Taiwan's agriculture ministry said on Saturday it had banned all pork products and live pig imports, while China has banned pork imports from Barcelona province, a Chinese Customs document seen by Reuters showed.
Britain on Friday said it would temporarily stop imports of pork meat from Catalonia, and Mexico has suspended imports of pork products from Spain.
($1 = 0.8624 euros)
(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by David Holmes)