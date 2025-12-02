Finance
Spain's confirmed swine fever cases rise to nine
Spain's confirmed swine fever cases rise to nine
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 2, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 2, 2025
MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of African swine fever in wild boars in the same area near Barcelona in northeastern Spain rose to nine on Tuesday from two detected previously, with seven animals found dead, the Agriculture Ministry said.
The outbreak has prompted the halting of some pork exports.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Andrei Khalip)