Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Spain welcomed 97 million foreign tourists last year, a 3.5% increase compared to 2024, Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu told reporters on Thursday.
Visitors from abroad spent 135 billion euros ($157 billion) in the country, one of the world's most visited, 6.8% more than in the year before, he added.
($1 = 0.8595 euros)
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)
Foreign investors are individuals or entities that invest capital in a country outside of their own, often seeking opportunities in real estate, stocks, or businesses to generate returns.
Economic benefits refer to the positive impacts on a country's economy, including job creation, increased spending, and overall growth resulting from investments and tourism.
Explore more articles in the Finance category