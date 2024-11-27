Finance
Spain announces 2.3 billion euros in new aid to Valencia after floods
Published : 1 day ago, on
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday announced 2.3 billion euros ($2.42 billion) in additional aid to reconstruct Valencia area after the deadliest flash floods in Spain’s modern history.
More than 220 people died and five people are still missing after torrential rains on Oct. 29 triggered floods that swept through the suburbs south of the regional capital Valencia.
The measures are on top of the 14.36 billion euros previously announced.
($1 = 0.9500 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Andrei Khalip)
