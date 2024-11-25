Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

South Korea boycotts Japan memorial event in blow for ties

Illuminated underground mine tunnels with paths and tracks.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By Jack Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) -After boycotting one organised by Tokyo, South Korea held its own memorial event on Monday for compatriots forced to work in a Japanese mine during World War Two, highlighting lingering sensitivities between the countries.

Both key U.S. regional allies, Seoul and Tokyo have seen ties generally improve in recent years, as they sought to put aside acrimonious disputes tied to Japan’s 1910-45 colonisation of the Korean peninsula.

Seoul’s decision not to attend Sunday’s official event at the Sado mine followed reports that Japan’s government would be represented by an official who had visited a shrine neighbouring countries see as a symbol of Japan’s militarist past.

The governments could not resolve their differences in time, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said in a weekend television interview, but added the incident should not damage improved ties under President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon has pushed to boost three-way security efforts with Tokyo and Washington.

South Korea’s ambassador to Japan led the memorial event, with the participation of nine descendents of the original labourers as well as some government officials.

In his remarks, Ambassador Park Cheol-hee expressed deep sorrow at the plight of South Korea’s forced labourers, exhorting Japan to ensure the painful history of the mine was not forgotten.

“Our government’s decision not to attend the memorial service by the Japanese side and hold its own memorial event is an expression of our government’s firm determination not to compromise with the Japanese side on the past history,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan’s top government spokesman, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said it was not Tokyo’s place to explain South Korea’s absence from the memorial ceremony held by Japan’s government.

“But we do think it is regrettable that they did not participate,” he told a daily briefing in the Japanese capital.

Hayashi added that Tokyo had explained to Seoul that Akiko Ikuina, the official who represented Japan at the ceremony, had not visited the controversial Yasukuni shrine since becoming a lawmaker.

South Korea negotiated a pact with Japan to hold events explicitly mentioning South Korean forced labourers as a condition for backing Tokyo’s bid to list the Sado mine as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

But Yoon’s government drew criticism at home for not pushing Japan harder to recognise the darker aspects of the mine, which Japan celebrates for its long history and contribution to the country’s industrial development.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Hyunsu Yim in Seoul and Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo; Editing by Ed Davies, Clarence Fernandez and Christina Fincher)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post