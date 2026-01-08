Jan 8 (Reuters) - French food caterer Sodexo reported a 1.8% organic rise in its first-quarter revenue on Thursday, slightly above market forecasts, but negative currency exchange effects tied to the U.S. dollar weakness pulled the reported figure below the line.

Consolidated revenue was 6.26 billion euros ($7.31 billion) in the three months through November, down from 6.4 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Sodexo were expecting 6.27 billion euros on average, with organic growth of 1.5%.

Sodexo confirmed its full-year guidance, including an organic revenue growth between 1.5% and 2%, assuming a positive contribution of at least 2% from pricing.

"We continue to focus on clear near-term priorities. Planned investments in technology, sales effectiveness, supply management, Global Business Services and targeted U.S. Education initiatives are underway and are expected to support performance over the medium term," the group said in a statement.

