Posted on January 21, 2026
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Societe Generale plans to cut 1,800 jobs in France by 2027, as reported by the Financial Times. The impact on employees is yet to be fully understood.
Jan 21 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale is planning to cut 1,800 jobs in France by the end of 2027, the CGT union said on Wednesday.
"Management is calling in the unions ... to present them with the reorganisation plan, which will result in 1,800 job losses – without any specific support plan (through natural attrition)," the union said in a statement.
Societe Generale declined to comment.
The union expects the bank to publish a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
