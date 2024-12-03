Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Soccer-No rush for Alisson to return, says Liverpool boss Slot
Man wearing earbuds and sports jacket outdoors.

Published : 12 hours ago, on

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson will not be rushed back from injury, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday ahead of the leaders’ midweek Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

The Brazilian has been out since early October because of a hamstring injury although he has hardly been missed with understudy Caoimhin Kelleher impressing.

“I think I have been clear a few weeks ago about what my position is about our goalkeepers, but we are just waiting for Alisson to be completely fit because Caoimhin is doing too well to put Alisson on goal if he’s only 50%,” Slot told reporters.

“That would not be good for Alisson and it would not be good for the team. He’s getting there, it might take a few more extra days, but he’s getting closer.

“Like I’ve always said, the end phase of a rehab is always the period where you feel like ‘okay, is he really there or does he need extra days?’ But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are now.”

Ireland’s Kelleher has made 11 appearances this season in all competitions and has kept four clean sheets in his last five games, including against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Liverpool head to Newcastle on Wednesday with a commanding nine-point lead in the Premier League and they are 11 ahead of reigning champions City after beating them on Sunday.

“We know we have a difficult week coming up again and as we thought, Real Madrid and Man City were difficult to face,” Slot said. “I think it’s even harder to go to Newcastle away as well.

“We’re not even halfway through the season yet, but it’s a good position to be in. That’s definitely true.”

Slot was inevitably asked about forward Mohamed Salah’s future at the club with the Egyptian’s contract expiring at the end of the season and still no new deal agreed.

Salah said after scoring and assisting against City that it might have been his last home game against them.

“Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations for (Man City) not to be in the Premier League next season and I do expect them in the Premier League next season,” Slot said.

“The boring answer is always the same. This is not the place for me to talk about Salah’s contract and maybe already, I’ve said too much about the joke I just made. That will probably get the headlines. It was a joke. I repeat, it was a joke.”

Manchester City strongly deny 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules which are the subject of an ongoing independent commission hearing.

 

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post