Top Stories
Soccer-Man United keeper Onana honoured by FIFPRO for charity work in Cameroon
Published : 2 days ago, on
By Lori Ewing
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has won the FIFPRO Impact Award for humanitarian work, for the medical care his foundation provides to underprivileged communities in Cameroon and other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Doctors have performed more than 1,200 surgical operations over the past three years in collaboration with the 28-year-old’s Andre Onana Foundation, which works with medical professionals to provide surgery and care for people, particularly children.
The honour is part of FIFPRO’s Annual Merit Awards that recognise players giving back to their communities. The global soccer players’ union will donate $10,000 to Onana’s foundation.
“When I passed through Barcelona, Amsterdam and Milan on my
way to Manchester United, I had people who helped me on that journey. When I was down, they gave me a hand so that I could stand up,” Cameroonian Onana said on FIFPRO’s website. “I’ve never forgotten the help I received.
Because of the people in the past who supported me, I feel I have a responsibility to give back and help others.
Onana said the plan when he started the foundation was to help blind children in Cameroon, but it has since grown to become an NGO, bringing doctors and surgeons, mainly from Spain, to Africa to perform procedures.
Onana’s United teammate Marcus Rashford won the award in 2020 for his campaign to continue free school meals for disadvantaged children in the United Kingdom when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finland international Linda Sallstrom won FIFPRO’s Player Activism Award for speaking out on human rights issues, such as equality, racism and democracy. In March, she confronted fans in Gothenburg, Sweden who she said made misogynistic slurs against her and her teammates.
Former South Korea goalkeeper Ga-Ae Kang won the Player Voice for leading efforts by Korean footballers and the country’s player union KPFA to improve employment conditions for female players and raise the visibility of the Women’s K League.
(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Business3 days ago
Brazilian meat suppliers stop deliveries to local Carrefour retailers, media say
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Stocks bounce, dollar slides with bond yields on Bessent pick
-
Investing3 days ago
German defence firm Renk Group appoints Alexander Sagel as CEO
-
Top Stories3 days ago
Explainer-COP29 – How does $300 billion stack up?