Soccer-West Ham great Bonds dies aged 79
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 30, 2025
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Billy Bonds, West Ham United's all-time record appearance-maker and a key figure in the club's history as a player and manager, has died at the age of 79, his family said on Sunday.
Bonds played 799 times for West Ham during a 21-year spell between 1967-88, captaining the East London side to FA Cup victories in 1975 and 1980.
He managed the team from 1990 to 1994, twice leading them to promotion to England's top division.
"We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved Dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless, and loving person," the Bonds family said in a statement on West Ham's website.
"Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the Club."
West Ham announced a period of appreciation to honour Bonds before Sunday's Premier League home game against Liverpool.
(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru;, editing by Ed Osmond)