Jan 5 (Reuters) - Manchester United have parted ways with manager Ruben Amorim, the Premier League club said on Monday, a day after they were held to a draw by relegation-threatened Leeds United.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish," the club said in a statement.

United sit sixth in the league table, 17 points below leaders Arsenal.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)