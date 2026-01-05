Soccer-Manchester United parts ways with manager Ruben Amorim
Posted on January 5, 2026
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Manchester United have parted ways with manager Ruben Amorim, the Premier League club said on Monday, a day after they were held to a draw by relegation-threatened Leeds United.
"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish," the club said in a statement.
United sit sixth in the league table, 17 points below leaders Arsenal.
(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
