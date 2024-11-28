Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Soccer-Dominant Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 to top Champions League
Liverpool players celebrate victory with fans

Published : 22 hours ago, on

By Andrew Cawthorne

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Liverpool regained top spot in the Champions League table and registered a first victory over Real Madrid in 15 years on Wednesday with a dominant 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Such was The Reds’ superiority that they could afford the luxury of a rare Mohamed Salah penalty miss in between goals as they claimed a fifth win from five games to sit two points clear at the head of the new-look league format.

On a miserable night for the Spaniards, now 24th in the 36-team competition, Kylian Mbappe was well-shackled and also missed a penalty that would have drawn Real level against the run of play in the second half.

With Liverpool dominating possession and chances against the Champions League holders, Mac Allister struck the opener in the 52nd minute after a neat one-two with Conor Bradley in front of a delirious Kop end at Anfield.

Gakpo sealed the game in the 76th minute with a header past Thibaut Courtois from an Andy Robertson cross.

“When you play against teams like Real Madrid, it’s always nice to score, but the most important thing is that we won it, and I think in a really good way,” Mac Allister said.

“We dominated the game, we deserved this.”

The result continued boss Arne Slot’s scintillating start at Liverpool, who as well as their 100% Champions League record also sit top of the Premier League by eight points.

HISTORY

Liverpool had not beaten Real Madrid since 2009, failing to win any of the previous eight matches including two painful Champions League final defeats.

“It’s a big result, it was a massive game for us. Obviously, they got the better of us the last few times in the Champions League so we wanted to come out here tonight and put on a performance,” said goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

His second-half penalty save against a confidence-sapped Mbappe brought one of the biggest roars of the night. “I don’t really look at the player too much, I was confident and thankfully I went the right way again,” he said.

Slot has surpassed expectations in the transition from his popular predecessor Juergen Klopp, bringing more calm and control to Liverpool’s play while retaining their relentless high press and swashbuckling attacking style.

The home side could have run away with the game in the first half, as Darwin Nunez had three glorious chances but found Courtois in formidable form. The biggest cheer of the first half came when right back Conor Bradley produced a stunning tackle to stop Mbappe’s marauding run towards goal.

In the second half, after Mbappe’s weak penalty was saved by Kelleher, Salah brought more gasps from the crowd when he sent his spot kick wide of the post.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is struggling in the Champions League: his side has now lost three of their five games.

“I think that to be totally honest with you, it was a fair result. Liverpool deserved to win. They have a really good dynamic at the moment,” he acknowledged graciously.

The top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16 while the next 16 enter a two-legged playoff to join them.

(Reporting by Andrew CawthorneEditing by Toby Davis)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post