By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) – Swiss National Bank governing board member Petra Tschudin said on Thursday that inflation was comfortably within the range it hoped to see.

Inflation in October dropped to 0.6%, its lowest level since June 2021, stoking analyst expectations the SNB will press ahead with further rate cuts.

Asked about the risk of possible deflation at a banking event in Geneva, she said: “Inflation is now comfortably in the range of 0-2% where we want to see inflation (and) our definition of price stability.”

She declined to comment further on the outlook for monetary policy which she said will be decided at the SNB’s upcoming meeting on Dec. 12.

The central bank has been at the forefront of interest rate cuts this year, lowering borrowing costs three times in 2024 to 1%.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Diane Craft)