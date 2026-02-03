Slovenian Parliament Approves Primoz Dolenc as Central Bank Governor

Primoz Dolenc's Appointment as Central Bank Governor

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Slovenian lawmakers confirmed Primoz Dolenc as the governor of the central bank, who will also sit on the ECB governing council.

Background and Experience

Dolenc, previously a deputy governor who was nominated to the top job by President Natasa Pirc Musar, had been serving as the acting governor since January 2025, after parliament rejected her previous nominations for the job.

Parliamentary Approval Process

In that capacity, he has also been representing Slovenia on the European Central Bank's governing council.

The 90-seat parliament approved Dolenc in a secret vote with 55 votes in favour and five votes against, STA news agency reported.

Dolenc previously worked at the Finance Ministry and in commercial banks.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in SarajevoEditing by Peter Graff)