Slovenian lawmakers confirm Primoz Dolenc as Central Bank Governor, joining the ECB council. He was acting governor since January 2025.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Slovenian lawmakers confirmed Primoz Dolenc as the governor of the central bank, who will also sit on the ECB governing council.
Dolenc, previously a deputy governor who was nominated to the top job by President Natasa Pirc Musar, had been serving as the acting governor since January 2025, after parliament rejected her previous nominations for the job.
In that capacity, he has also been representing Slovenia on the European Central Bank's governing council.
The 90-seat parliament approved Dolenc in a secret vote with 55 votes in favour and five votes against, STA news agency reported.
Dolenc previously worked at the Finance Ministry and in commercial banks.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in SarajevoEditing by Peter Graff)
