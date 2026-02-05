Slovenia preparing law to ban access to social media for minors under 15
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 5, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 5, 2026
Slovenia is drafting a law to ban social media for minors under 15, initiated by the Education Ministry and involving professionals to protect children.
Feb 5 (Reuters) - Slovenia is preparing draft legislation that will ban access to social media for minors under 15, Deputy Prime Minister Matej Arcon told a news conference on Thursday.
Arcon said the Education Ministry had initiated the move, based on the experience of other countries, and would include professionals in drafting the law that aims to protect children and adolescents.
