Finance
UBS Fund Management acquires 10% voting rights in SIG Group
UBS Fund Management acquires 10% voting rights in SIG Group
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
Dec 11 (Reuters) - UBS Fund Management has acquired 10.3% of the voting rights in packaging company SIG Group, the Swiss stock exchange operator SIX said on Thursday.
The SMIM index-listed company in November appointed a new chief executive with Mikko Keto after having issued a profit warning in September that had sent shares tumbling around 24%.
(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Gdansk)
Explore more articles in the Finance category