Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A woman was killed and at least four other people including a police officer were wounded in a shooting at a Czech village's town hall on Monday, police said, adding the attacker had also been killed.
Police said on social media site X that they had secured the building in the town of Chribska, 110 km (68 miles) north of Prague. No motive for the attack was given.
"At the moment, we can confirm one deceased woman and the shooter," police said.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Insurance is a financial product that provides protection against potential future losses or damages. It involves a contract where an individual or entity pays premiums to receive compensation in case of specified events.
A financial crisis is a situation where the value of financial institutions or assets drops significantly. It can lead to a loss of confidence in the economy, resulting in widespread economic downturns.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category