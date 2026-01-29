Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
CMA CGM relocates vessels to safe areas due to severe Atlantic weather, impacting navigation along the French, Spanish, and Moroccan coastlines.
PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French shipping and transport company CMA CGM said on Thursday it was taking measures to put some of its vessels in areas of safety due to harsh weather in parts of the Atlantic.
"Severe weather conditions are currently impacting the navigation conditions in the Atlantic, along the French, Spanish and Moroccan coastlines, with an event of exceptional intensity and duration, particularly in the Bay of Biscay," it said.
"As a precautionary measure, CMA CGM Group has decided to place vessels transiting the area in safe positions to ensure the safety of crews and cargo. This measure applies to the entire area from southern Morocco to the entrance of the English Channel, with holding positions notably in the Seine Bay and in Gibraltar," it added in a statement.
Rival container shipping companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd had also warned earlier this week of disruption to cargo flows across Europe due to storms and snow.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
CMA CGM is a French shipping and transport company known for its global shipping services and logistics solutions.
Precautionary measures in shipping refer to actions taken to ensure the safety of vessels, crews, and cargo, especially during adverse weather conditions.
Navigation conditions refer to the safety and feasibility of maritime travel, which can be affected by weather, tides, and other environmental factors.
