Posted on January 14, 2026
Posted on January 14, 2026
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shell and Exxon Mobil have halted a planned sale of their natural gas assets in Britain's Southern North Sea to Viaro Energy, Shell said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Despite a constructive process, completion conditions were not met as commercial and market conditions evolved," a Shell spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly. Editing by Mark Potter)
