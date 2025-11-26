Editorial & Advertiser disclosure

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Finance

Singapore's Temasek-owned Seviora to integrate Pavilion Capital, lifting assets to $72 billion

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on November 26, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Temasek-owned Seviora Group said on Wednesday it would integrate Pavilion Capital into its platform to build a leading Asia-based asset management group, lifting combined assets under management to about $72 billion.

The move will expand Seviora's investment capabilities with complementary expertise in Asia-focused private equity fund of funds and co-investment strategies, Seviora said in a statement.

Pavilion will keep its brand and pan-Asia investment focus but market products under Seviora, the statement said.

Tow Heng Tan, Pavilion's chief executive officer, will stay on to oversee the transition before retiring on March 31. The combined platform will report to Seviora CEO Gabriel Lim.

"This integration reinforces our ambition to become Asia’s leading asset management group," Lim said, adding that Seviora would continue to scale its capital base and broaden investment solutions across private equity, private credit and public markets.

The integration, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, according to the statement.

Seviora, headquartered in Singapore, managed $63 billion as of September 30, and owns asset managers including Fullerton Fund Management and SeaTown Holdings International.

The move comes as Temasek prepares its biggest structural overhaul in more than a decade to sharpen investment focus.

From April, the Singapore state investor will operate under three new units, Temasek Global Investments, Temasek Singapore and Temasek Partnership Solutions, to make decision-making more agile amid geopolitical and market shifts.

Seviora will remain Temasek's primary asset management platform under the revamped structure.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui. Editing by Mark Potter)

;