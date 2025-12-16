Finance
UK's Serica Energy to buy Southern North Sea assets for $76 million
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Serica Energy said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire a portfolio of Southern North Sea assets from Spirit Energy for an upfront consideration of 57 million pounds ($76.19 million).
($1 = 0.7482 pounds)
(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
