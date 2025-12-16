Home > Finance > UK's Serica Energy to buy Southern North Sea assets for $76 million
UK's Serica Energy to buy Southern North Sea assets for $76 million

December 16, 2025

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - ‍Britain's ‌Serica Energy said ⁠on ‌Tuesday it ⁠had agreed to ​acquire a portfolio ‌of ⁠Southern North Sea ​assets from Spirit Energy for ​an ‍upfront ​consideration of 57 million pounds ($76.19 million).

($1 = ⁠0.7482 pounds)

(Reporting by ​DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; ‌Editing by Rashmi Aich)

