BusinessScottish Power invites Grangemouth, ISG workers to apply
Published : 1 day ago, on
LONDON (Reuters) – Iberdrola’s Scottish Power said it is seeking 1,000 recruits next year and has urged workers facing redundancy at the Scottish Grangemouth oil refinery and British construction firm ISG to apply for roles.
Britain increased the ambition of its climate targets at last month’s annual U.N. climate talks and said it is aiming to create thousands of green jobs through investments in technology to curb emissions.
Glasgow headquartered Scottish Power is investing 24 billion pounds ($30.50 billion) between 2024 and 2028 in power infrastructure needed to help Britain meet its climate goals.
“Workers at both Ineos (Grangemouth) and ISG will have the sought after skills we are looking for and we have the jobs to match,” Sarah McNulty, people and organisation director at Scottish Power, said in a statement.
The Grangemouth oil refinery, owned by Petroineos a joint venture between PetroChina International London and INEOS Group, is set to close in the second quarter of next year under plans to turn the 100-year old site into a fuels import terminal leading to the loss of around 400 jobs.
ISG, owned by the U.S. firm Cathexis, collapsed last year leading to more than 2,000 redundancies.
($1 = 0.7868 pounds)
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)
