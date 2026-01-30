Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Schroders partners with CATL to explore battery projects in Europe, aiming to enhance UK-China relations. The strategic memorandum involves Lochpine Capital.
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Schroders said on Friday it would work with Chinese battery giant CATL to explore developing projects in Europe, the latest tie-up signed between a British and Chinese firm during UK prime minister Keir Starmer's visit to Beijing.
The British money manager said in a statement its Greencoat unit had signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with CATL and Hong Kong-based private equity firm Lochpine Capital, and that the parties would work together to develop an investment platform in Europe for battery energy storage systems.
Starmer has followed his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in trying to improve ties with China, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's warning about getting into business with Beijing.
China's CATL has attracted scrutiny in the U.S., with a senior Republican lawmaker this week raising questions about Ford's partnership with the company. Schroders was not immediately available for comment on the matter.
Among other deals, Britain's Octopus Energy earlier on Friday said it has formed a joint venture with China's PCG Power to trade renewable energy.
(Reporting by Iain WithersEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
