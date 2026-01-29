SAP meets Q4 revenue forecasts, cloud demand resilient

Jan 29 - SAP on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue that met market estimates, as resilient demand for its cloud software and services suggested enterprise spending held up despite a cooling global economy.

SAP also announced a two-year buyback program worth up to 10 billion euros.

The company reported total revenue of 9.7 billion euros ($11.6 billion) for the quarter, in line with a company-compiled consensus.

Cloud revenue for the fourth quarter came in at 5.6 billion euros versus a consensus of 5.5 billion euros.

SAP expects cloud revenue to grow between 23% and 25% in 2026 to between 25.8 billion euros and 26.2 billion euros.

The company also projects cloud and software revenue of 36.3 billion euros to 36.8 billion euros, growing 12% to 13% while operating profit is expected to climb by 14% to 18% to 11.9 billion euros to 12.3 billion euros.

The enterprise software maker anticipates free cash flow of approximately 10 billion euros for the year with its effective tax rate expected to improve to around 29% from 30.4%.

SAP said current cloud backlog growth will slightly decelerate in 2026 after posting 25% growth in 2025, though it expects total revenue growth to accelerate through 2027 as more customers migrate to cloud-based solutions.

($1 = 0.8341 euros)

