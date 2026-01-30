Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Santander UK appoints Mahesh Aditya as CEO, succeeding Mike Regnier. Aditya will lead the integration of TSB, leveraging his experience as Banco Santander's group chief risk officer.
Jan 30 - Santander UK appointed Mahesh Aditya as chief executive on Friday, turning to parent Banco Santander's group chief risk officer to lead the British lender through a complex integration of TSB after Mike Regnier stepped down.
Banking integration refers to the process of combining different banking systems or services to create a seamless experience for customers, often involving technology to connect various financial services.
A risk officer is a professional responsible for identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks that could potentially affect an organization's assets and earning capacity, particularly in financial institutions.
