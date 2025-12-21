Samsung Biologics to buy its first US drug production facility from GSK for $280 million
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 21, 2025
SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Biologics said on Monday it is acquiring its first U.S. drug production facility from GSK for $280 million to respond to long-term U.S. market demand.
The company's U.S. unit Samsung Biologics America is acquiring a 100% stake in the U.S. drug production facility called Human Genome Sciences Inc, in Rockville, Maryland, the South Korean drug contract manufacturer said in a statement.
The facility currently has a combined 60,000 liters of drug substance capacity, and the drug contract manufacturer Samsung Biologics plans additional investments to expand the site's capacity and upgrade technology, it said.
The acquisition value may change when the deal closes, likely around the end of the first quarter of 2026, Samsung Biologics said.