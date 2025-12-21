SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Biologics said on Monday it is acquiring its first U.S. drug production facility from GSK for $280 million to respond to long-term U.S. market demand.

The company's U.S. unit Samsung Biologics America is acquiring a 100% stake in the U.S. drug production facility called Human Genome Sciences Inc, in Rockville, Maryland, the South Korean drug contract manufacturer said in a statement.

The facility currently has a combined 60,000 liters of drug substance capacity, and the drug contract manufacturer Samsung Biologics plans additional investments to expand the site's capacity and upgrade technology, it said.

The acquisition value may change when the deal closes, likely around the end of the first quarter of 2026, Samsung Biologics said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Diane Craft)