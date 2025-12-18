Home > Finance > Salzgitter takes legal action against Thyssenkrupp over HKM joint venture
Finance

Salzgitter takes legal action against Thyssenkrupp over HKM joint venture

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

FRANKFURT, Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Salzgitter has filed an arbitration claim against Thyssenkrupp to determine its ‍future ‌financial obligations with regard to their steel joint venture HKM, a spokesperson for ⁠the company said on Thursday.

Thyssenkrupp is trying ‌to streamline its steel business in the face of fierce competition and has previously said it might need to sell or close HKM, a 50-30-20 joint venture between Thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter ⁠and Vallourec, which employs around 3,000 staff.

Uncertainty surrounding the future of the joint venture has created tensions ​among the partners.

Salzgitter CEO Gunnar Groebler told German newspaper ‌WAZ this week that the company ⁠may be prepared to continue HKM with an annual capacity of 2-2.5 million tonnes, down from 4.2 million tonnes now, adding that such a plan ​would bring down staffing to around 1,000.

Groebler said that under certain circumstances Salzgitter could take over all of HKM, and that the joint-venture partners would have to contribute to the costs of downsizing, while Thyssenkrupp would need to provide clarity ​on ‍purchase volumes for the next ​2-3 years.

There also needed to be positive feedback on 200 million euros ($235 million) in subsidies HKM has applied for in relation to a new electric arc furnace, Groebler said.

There is also a state guarantee under discussion with the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where HKM is based, he added.

The Salzgitter spokesperson did not provide any ⁠details of the arbitration claim.

Thyssenkrupp's Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE) division in April decided to terminate a supply contract with HKM.

Thyssenkrupp, which ​is in talks to sell TKSE to India's Jindal Steel International, last week said it had set aside provisions for HKM in the low triple-digit million euro range.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez at the time declined ‌to comment when asked about whether Salzgitter had filed a claim, only saying that "legal action is certainly not helpful".

($1 = 0.8519 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Related Posts
Eni and BlackRock's GIP take joint control of carbon capture unit
Eni and BlackRock's GIP take joint control of carbon capture unit
Bank of England's Bailey sees inflation near 2% target by May
Bank of England's Bailey sees inflation near 2% target by May
Italian judge drops Genoa dam case against Webuild CEO
Italian judge drops Genoa dam case against Webuild CEO
ECB's Lagarde 'fully confident' EU will agree reparation loan plan for Ukraine
ECB's Lagarde 'fully confident' EU will agree reparation loan plan for Ukraine
ECB keeps rates unchanged, turns more positive on economy
ECB keeps rates unchanged, turns more positive on economy
Austria's top court rules Meta's ad model illegal, orders overhaul of user data practices in EU
Austria's top court rules Meta's ad model illegal, orders overhaul of user data practices in EU
Lovable valued at $6.6 billion in latest funding round as AI coding demand surges
Lovable valued at $6.6 billion in latest funding round as AI coding demand surges
Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system
Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system
Britain imposes more sanctions on Russia's energy sector
Britain imposes more sanctions on Russia's energy sector
Asked about NATO, Zelenskiy says Ukraine should not change its constitution
Asked about NATO, Zelenskiy says Ukraine should not change its constitution
Equals Money | Railsr partners with Okta to secure AI-driven payments
Equals Money | Railsr partners with Okta to secure AI-driven payments
France drafts in army for cattle vaccination to defuse farmer protests
France drafts in army for cattle vaccination to defuse farmer protests

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Belgian farmers in anti-trade protest clash with police

Belgian farmers in anti-trade protest clash with police

UK actors vote to reject digital scans in AI rights push, echoing Hollywood battles

UK actors vote to reject digital scans in AI rights push, echoing Hollywood battles

UK pauses trials of Ajax in new setback for army fighting vehicle

UK pauses trials of Ajax in new setback for army fighting vehicle

Germany signs $2.35 billion armoured vehicle deal with Finland's Patria

Germany signs $2.35 billion armoured vehicle deal with Finland's Patria

ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast

ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast

Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales

Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales

Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut

Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut

EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM

EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM

ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy

ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy

Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million

Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million

British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers

British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers

France's EDF raises cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros

France's EDF raises cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros

View All Finance Posts