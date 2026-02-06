Sabadell Reports 27% Drop in Q4 Net Profit Due to Lending Income Decline

Sabadell's Financial Performance Overview

By Jesús Aguado

Impact of Lending Income

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell said on Friday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 27.4% from the same period in 2024 due to lower lending income as the focus shifts towards its standalone strategy following BBVA's failed bid.

Leadership Changes

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of market value reported a net profit of 386 million euros in the October to December period, compared to 383 million euros forecast by analysts. In 2025, net profit fell 2.8% to 1.78 billion euros due to lower one-offs compared with 2024.

Share Buyback Authorization

On Thursday, the lender announced the appointment of Marc Armengol as its new chief executive to oversee its technological transformation and to ensure the Spanish bank maintains its strong track record on profitability.

Sabadell's net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 5.2% year-on-year in the quarter to 1.21 billion euros, in line with analysts' forecasts.

Sabadell also said it received authorization from the European Central Bank to launch a new share buyback of 800 million euros, that is part of the bank's plan to distribute 6.45 billion euros to shareholders in the 2025-2027 period.

($1 = 0.8482 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo)