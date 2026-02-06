Sabadell's Q4 net profit falls 27% on lower lending income
Posted on February 6, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 6, 2026
Sabadell's Q4 net profit decreased by 27% due to lower lending income. The bank plans a share buyback and appointed a new CEO for tech transformation.
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell said on Friday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 27.4% from the same period in 2024 due to lower lending income as the focus shifts towards its standalone strategy following BBVA's failed bid.
The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of market value reported a net profit of 386 million euros in the October to December period, compared to 383 million euros forecast by analysts. In 2025, net profit fell 2.8% to 1.78 billion euros due to lower one-offs compared with 2024.
On Thursday, the lender announced the appointment of Marc Armengol as its new chief executive to oversee its technological transformation and to ensure the Spanish bank maintains its strong track record on profitability.
Sabadell's net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 5.2% year-on-year in the quarter to 1.21 billion euros, in line with analysts' forecasts.
Sabadell also said it received authorization from the European Central Bank to launch a new share buyback of 800 million euros, that is part of the bank's plan to distribute 6.45 billion euros to shareholders in the 2025-2027 period.
($1 = 0.8482 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo)
Net profit is the amount of money a company earns after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been subtracted from total revenue. It is a key indicator of a company's profitability.
Lending income refers to the revenue generated by financial institutions from interest and fees charged on loans provided to borrowers.
