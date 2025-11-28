Sabadell's David Martinez steps down from board after failed BBVA bid
Sabadell's David Martinez steps down from board after failed BBVA bid
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
MADRID (Reuters) - David Martinez, the third-largest shareholder at Sabadell with a 3.86% stake, stepped down from the Spanish bank's board, the lender said on Thursday evening.
CONTEXT
In September, Martinez accepted BBVA's improved hostile takeover for smaller lender Sabadell which in the end failed as it was just accepted by those holding 25.47% of Sabadell's voting rights.
He was the only board member at Sabadell to vote in favour of BBVA's bid.
The board had told shareholders to reject the revised offer of about 16.97 billion euros ($19.65 billion), arguing it still undervalued the bank. WHY IT'S IMPORTANTMexican investor Martinez is the bank's largest individual shareholder and had served on its board for 12 years.
His resignation raises speculation about whether he might divest his stake, currently worth around 616 million euros.
KEY QUOTE
Late on Thursday evening, Martinez said through his investment vehicle Fintech Advisory that "leaving the board is an independent decision and not a reflection of the bank's future prospects which should continue to create value for shareholders with a very attractive distribution profile".
SHARE PERFORMANCE
Since the bid failed, shares in Sabadell have fallen 1.6% while shares in BBVA have risen 18.5%.
($1 = 0.8626 euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Devereux and Jesús Aguado; Editing by Joe Bavier and Tomasz Janowski)