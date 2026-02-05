Saab raises medium-term sales growth target to 22%
Posted on February 5, 2026
Last updated: February 5, 2026
Saab increased its sales growth target to 22% after a 67% rise in operating profit, surpassing analyst expectations.
STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saab reported an operating profit above expectations and raised its medium-term organic sales growth target to around 22%, from 18%, as it presented fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.
Operating profit at the Gripen fighter jet maker was up 67% from a year earlier to 3.26 billion Swedish crowns ($362 million) against a mean forecast of 2.75 billion in an LSEG poll of analysts, on organic sales growth of 34.5%.
($1 = 9.0051 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Terje Solsvik)
