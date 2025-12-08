By Tim Hepher

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saab and Airbus are discussing co-operation on unmanned warplane technology, senior executives of the companies told Reuters, a move highlighting surging interest in drones and evolving alliances in Europe's fractured defence industry.

The project, revealed in separate CEO interviews at a European industry event this week, focuses on exploring unmanned aircraft to support the current generation of crewed combat jets like the Airbus-backed Eurofighter Typhoon and Saab Gripen E.

But industry sources said that if successful, it could also provide a catalyst for broader co-operation on air power, especially if a troubled FCAS fighter project between France and Airbus' defence paymasters Germany and Spain falls apart.

Asked whether Airbus had already been in touch with Saab about joining forces if FCAS fails, Saab CEO Micael Johansson said the companies already had good relations through Saab's Arexis Electronic Warfare system, equipping German Eurofighters.

He added: "And we have discussed whether we can we do something on the unmanned side which complements our legacy fighters".

Saab is also talking to other players but no decisions have been taken. "That could be an opportunity, but of course we are discussing," Johansson said on the sidelines of a Brussels forum hosted by Europe's ASD, the association which represents Europe's aerospace and defence industry.

Asked at the same event about those remarks, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury confirmed the previously unreported talks and said the companies had strong relations in electronics and missiles.

"And we see good perspectives to continue to work with them on unmanned - that's something that we are discussing with them, which is unrelated to FCAS," he said.

"We'll see what the programme will look like in the future. But today, the discussions we're having are directly between Airbus and Saab, unrelated to other problems."

WINGMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Both companies have joined in a surge of interest in futuristic uncrewed fighters known as collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) or loyal wingman, designed to support human-piloted warplanes.

Airbus presented a model of its stealthy "Wingman" concept at the Berlin Airshow in 2024.

Saab said last month it had received a new Swedish government order for studies on manned and unmanned warplanes, extending a previous contract dating from Sweden's 2023 decision to quit the UK-led Tempest fighter study, now part of the GCAP fighter jet project between Britain, Italy and Japan.

Ministers from Germany, France and Spain are due to discuss splits in the FCAS programme next week. Industry sources have said Airbus has been in regular contact at CEO level with both Saab and GCAP member BAE Systems to discuss options.

The 100-billion-euro Future Combat Air System (FCAS), floated more than eight years ago, has been stuck in disputes between the companies involved over workshare and technology.

Johansson declined to discuss any implications for Saab of the in-fighting within FCAS but said that in general terms, "we don't speak about Sweden replacing someone or something".

Analysts say decisions over the next generation of fighters will shape the defence industry and its alliances for decades.

Sweden remained independent during the last round of fighter developments, creating the Gripen as France built the Rafale and Britain, Germany, Spain and Italy co-developed the Eurofighter.

For the next generation of warplanes, the cards have been reshuffled, with France joining Germany and Spain in FCAS, also known by its French acronym SCAF, and Britain merging its efforts with Japan inside GCAP, which is open to new members.

Sweden has yet to show its hand, having initially partnered with Britain and now conducting its own research on a successor to the Gripen with political decisions due in 2030. Johansson said he thought decisions could come even earlier, "maybe 2028".

Johansson said Saab would not relinquish its seat in the small club of global arms firms capable of developing fighters.

"I'm not excluding any sort of partnerships going forward. That could absolutely be a way forward, but with retaining OEM (manufacturer) capability on the fighter side: why would we let go of that?"

