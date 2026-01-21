Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Ryanair anticipates a 2-4% fare increase and growth in passenger numbers to 215 million, with concerns over EU-U.S. trade tariffs.
DUBLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday average fares may rise by between 2% and 4% over the coming year, with passenger numbers also set to rise.
"Based on everything we see this year, we ...expect to grow our traffic from 207 million (passengers) this last year to about 215 million in the next 12 months," he said, in an apparent reference to the next financial year which begins on April 1.
"And we think there might be a modest 2, 3, 4% increase in air fares. But we haven't a clue yet," O'Leary added.
O'Leary said he was not confident that Boeing would pay any future tariffs if an EU-U.S. trade war kicks off, adding that he could not comment on the content of any contracts.
(Writing by Conor Humphries;Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Airfare is the price charged for a seat on an aircraft. It can vary based on factors such as demand, seasonality, and airline pricing strategies.
Passenger growth refers to the increase in the number of travelers using a particular airline or transport service over a specific period.
