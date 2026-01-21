Ryanair says fares might rise 2-4% in coming 12 months

Ryanair's Fare Projections and Passenger Growth

DUBLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday average fares may rise by between 2% and 4% over the coming year, with passenger numbers also set to rise.

Expected Passenger Growth

"Based on everything we see this year, we ...expect to grow our traffic from 207 million (passengers) this last year to about 215 million in the next 12 months," he said, in an apparent reference to the next financial year which begins on April 1.

Potential Impact of Trade Tariffs

"And we think there might be a modest 2, 3, 4% increase in air fares. But we haven't a clue yet," O'Leary added.

O'Leary said he was not confident that Boeing would pay any future tariffs if an EU-U.S. trade war kicks off, adding that he could not comment on the content of any contracts.

