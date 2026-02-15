Ukrainian Drone Strike Damages Russia's Taman Port Facilities

Impact of the Drone Strike on Taman Port

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Black Sea port of Taman, which handles oil products, grain, coal and commodities, has been damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack, the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region said on Sunday.

Extent of Damage and Casualties

Two people were injured as an oil storage tank, warehouse and terminals took damage in Volna village, the site of Taman port, Veniamin Kondratyev said in a post on Telegram.

Response Efforts and Ongoing Fires

Kondratyev said that more than 100 people were working to put out several fires at the port.

Context of Recent Attacks

Separate strikes on the resort city of Sochi and the village of Yurovka, close to the seaside town of Anapa, had caused less significant damage, he added.

Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in recent days after a U.S.-brokered moratorium on such strikes expired.

Russia has repeatedly targeted energy and utility infrastructure in Ukraine, cutting off heating and electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in the midst of an unusually cold winter.

Industry sources said that about 4.16 million metric tons of oil products were shipped through Taman last year.

