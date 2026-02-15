Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 15, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 15, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 15, 2026
A Ukrainian drone strike damaged Russia's Taman port, affecting oil facilities and injuring two. Over 100 people are fighting fires at the site.
MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Black Sea port of Taman, which handles oil products, grain, coal and commodities, has been damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack, the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region said on Sunday.
Two people were injured as an oil storage tank, warehouse and terminals took damage in Volna village, the site of Taman port, Veniamin Kondratyev said in a post on Telegram.
Kondratyev said that more than 100 people were working to put out several fires at the port.
Separate strikes on the resort city of Sochi and the village of Yurovka, close to the seaside town of Anapa, had caused less significant damage, he added.
Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in recent days after a U.S.-brokered moratorium on such strikes expired.
Russia has repeatedly targeted energy and utility infrastructure in Ukraine, cutting off heating and electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in the midst of an unusually cold winter.
Industry sources said that about 4.16 million metric tons of oil products were shipped through Taman last year.
(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Guy Faulconbridge, William Mallard and David Goodman)
A drone strike is an attack carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is remotely controlled, often used in military operations to target specific locations.
Energy infrastructure refers to the physical facilities and systems that generate, transmit, and distribute energy, including power plants, transmission lines, and storage facilities.
Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and controlling threats to an organization's capital and earnings, including financial, operational, and strategic risks.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops significantly, often leading to a loss of confidence and economic instability.
An investment is an asset or item acquired with the goal of generating income or appreciation. Investments can include stocks, bonds, real estate, and other financial instruments.
Explore more articles in the Finance category