Putin Expresses Interest in Discussing Iran Tensions with UAE Leader

Putin's Diplomatic Engagement with the UAE

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that Russia was closely monitoring the situation in Iran and wanted to discuss it with him in Kremlin talks.

Context of the Talks

Putin made the comment at the start of talks with the UAE president whose country has recently hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. Stance on Iran

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the potential for talks between the U.S. and Iran had not yet been exhausted, and that any use of force against Tehran could create "chaos" in the region and lead to dangerous consequences.

Implications for Regional Stability

Peskov was commenting a day after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or face a possible U.S. attack.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn)