Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Putin seeks to discuss Iran tensions with UAE leader, emphasizing the importance of regional stability and potential U.S.-Iran talks.
MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that Russia was closely monitoring the situation in Iran and wanted to discuss it with him in Kremlin talks.
Putin made the comment at the start of talks with the UAE president whose country has recently hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the potential for talks between the U.S. and Iran had not yet been exhausted, and that any use of force against Tehran could create "chaos" in the region and lead to dangerous consequences.
Peskov was commenting a day after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or face a possible U.S. attack.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn)
