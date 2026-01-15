Russia's Oil and Gas Revenue Plummets 24% to Lowest Since 2020

Analysis of Russia's Oil and Gas Revenue

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's federal budget revenues from oil and gas dropped by 24% in 2025 to the lowest level since 2020, according to Finance Ministry data.

Yearly Revenue Comparison

The ministry reported that oil and gas revenues, which account for about a quarter of state budget inflows, fell last year to 8.48 trillion roubles ($108.03 billion), compared to 11.13 trillion roubles in 2024.

Monthly Revenue Trends

Proceeds from oil and gas sales were last at such levels in 2020, when, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of the oil market, they fell to 5.24 trillion roubles.

December Revenue Decline

In December 2025, the oil and gas revenue fell to 447.8 billion roubles from 790.2 billion roubles in the same month in 2024 and 530.9 billion roubles in November 2025.

($1 = 78.4955 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)