Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's federal budget revenues from oil and gas dropped by 24% in 2025 to the lowest level since 2020, according to Finance Ministry data.
The ministry reported that oil and gas revenues, which account for about a quarter of state budget inflows, fell last year to 8.48 trillion roubles ($108.03 billion), compared to 11.13 trillion roubles in 2024.
Proceeds from oil and gas sales were last at such levels in 2020, when, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of the oil market, they fell to 5.24 trillion roubles.
In December 2025, the oil and gas revenue fell to 447.8 billion roubles from 790.2 billion roubles in the same month in 2024 and 530.9 billion roubles in November 2025.
($1 = 78.4955 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Oil and gas revenue refers to the income generated by a country from the extraction and sale of oil and natural gas resources.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the total monetary value of all goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific time period.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops significantly, leading to widespread economic instability.
Economic growth is the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a period of time, typically measured by GDP.
Revenue comparison involves analyzing the income generated by a business or sector over different time periods to assess performance.
Explore more articles in the Finance category